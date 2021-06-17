The Book of the Courtesans, Part 3: Caroline Hassé

April 24, 1872

Assé, Caroline [sic]

She came to Paris from Alsace in the late 1850s. Tall and très belle, she made her debut as a courtesan at the age of eighteen. The procuress Madame Lang of No. 63 rue Pigalle brokered numerous “introductions” to rich gentlemen. She met fashionable women and frequented the spa towns, eventually making a name for herself. She was often seen at the races with a young woman called Pepita Sanchez, and the pair were considered among the “top brass” of the old guard.

She lived with a young man named Delahante who she “exploited as much as possible.” At her request, he gave her twenty-three thousand francs [over €100,000 today] to buy some diamonds. When one of his friends remarked that they did not appear to be worth even ten thousand, he asked Caroline to return the diamonds and give him back his money, offering another ten thousand for a new set.

“Of course, Caroline Assé [sic] refused,” the police said.

January 1873

By 1865 she was living at No. 61 rue de Ponthieu, near the Champs-Elysée. Her protector was a Monsieur Colbert, a rich young officer with an annuity of twenty-five thousand francs, of whom she demanded ten thousand francs per month [€48,000 today]. When his father learned of the relationship, he urged his son to get rid of her, and said he was prepared to do anything to sever the relationship. The young Colbert was seized by despair at the thought of leaving Caroline, and tried to commit suicide by shooting himself in the head. Fortunately “the project was aborted,” and the following year he agreed to leave his mistress for good, who the police said “only loved him for his money.”

When the Suresnes pimping case went to trial, Caroline’s name was found in the notebooks of the Widow Rondy, an implicated procuress. Her address was given as No. 10 avenue Rapp, on the left bank near the Champ de Mars. The police found no trace of her there, although she was well known to popular pimps. They believed she was now living near the Champs-Elysée again, at No. 4 rue d’Albe.

There was no attending photo.